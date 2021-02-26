1 hour ago

Ghana U-20 midfielder Abdul Fatau Issahaku says he idolizes Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrew Ayew.

The 16-year-old midfielder has been a shinning light in the Black Satellites team starting all Ghana’s group matches, scoring twice against Tanzania and Gambia.

He introduced himself with a stunning goal against Tanzania on his tournament debut.

Fatau who play for lower tier side Steadfast has been likened to Ghanaian legend Abedi Ayew Pele.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito has liken the youngster to Ghana and African football great Abedi Pele, father of current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, who is the idol of Fatawu.

“Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrew Dede Ayew these are the players I used to learn from, especially Ayew he is my senior and I always watch his videos. He always wants to win and that’s the mind-set I have as well.”

The highly rated Fatawu plays in the Ghana local league with Division One Zone One club Steadfast FC but says his ambition is to continue his development in Europe.

“I’m hoping and praying for things to go well, because am hoping after this tournament I will be happy to also be in Europe to continue my career.

“I’ll still work hard to make things possible so that we can go outside of Ghana and continue my development,” Fatawu concluded.