3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong, a Ghanaian politician and businessman has publicly revealed how he instructed personnel from the Ghana Police to arrest his 'overpampered' son and his cousins.

The MP for Assin Central who has a huge family size, in the interview, indicated that he doesn't support rich fathers who overpamper their children.

Detailing how he got his son behind the bars on the 'Attitude Show' on Net2 TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP reiterated the popular "charity begins at home" statement.

"Kenneth (my son) that you are working with...When he returned from America, I was in America when I received a call during the New Year. That he and his cousins had trooped to a club at Osu. They mixed substances with the alcohol they were taking so they claimed they were high. The police arrested them at Cantonments. And when he was arrested, he was showing off, announcing his father is Kennedy Agyapong," he said.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, his son, his son's 'show off' attitude did very little to help the situation.

"He made a mistake to place a call to me...I asked to speak to the police. When the Policeman explained what happened, I instructed him to lock them up. Lock him up! It was one of my Nigerian friends who went to plead for his release. I don't support that over pampering," he added.

Mr. Agyapong shocked many when he revealed he turned down his son when he came to him for a car after the first one he bought for him got broken.

"I have so many beautiful cars, but I won't give him one. He has to work and buy his own car. I am not a wicked person, I just want him to be responsible. My cousin wanted me to give my Mercedez Benz C-Class to my son. I told him, that is why you came back from the US with only $200,000."

He bemoaned that most Ghanaian businessmen fail to pass on their vision and dreams to their children.

"Businessmen fail to share their visions and dreams with their children. All they care about is, they make more money to send their children overseas to university. The children take over without any detailed knowledge."

Watch the video below: