3 hours ago

Fomrer Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Mpong has poured venom on a section of the Kotoko supporters who hounded him out of the club he loved.

Mpong who nowadays plays for Elmina Sharks burst onto the scene at Medeama as a prodigious talent and played for the Black Stars in a friendly match but failed to live up to the hype.

But before that he moved from Medeama to join Asante Kotoko in 2012 spending four seasons there before leaving for Aduana Stars.

At Kotoko it was a tumultuous stint for him as he blew hot and cold at the club and even left under a cloud.

In an interview with footballmadeinghana.com, Mpong blamed his problems at the club on a section of the club's supporters.

“I loved Kotoko. I had passion for the club. My entire family is a Kotoko family so I really wanted to play for them even while I was playing for Medeama,” Mpong reveal in an interview with footballmadeinghana.com

According to him, despite his selfless effort in helping the club win two league titles and two FA Cup trophies, the fans manufactured stories to tarnish his image forcing him to exit the club.

“… they gave me a bad name, tarnished my image before I left the club and never gave me the opportunity to explain myself. I joined the club with blistering happiness but left with pain and sorrow,” he narrated.

“I was branded the leader of a clique that wanted David Duncan to fail to the extent that a notorious fan of the club who was noted for his close relationship with leadership, Seidu MBA was on radio claiming I took losing bonus from Dr. KK Sarpong to share for the players who were hired during Didi Dramani’s era when Kotoko lost 2-1 to MC El Eulma in the CAF Champions League round of 16.

“I was shocked to the marrow when Opoku Nti spoke to all the players who were alleged to be members of that clique but never spoke to me.

“I felt disrespected and disappointed that the club I helped to win two league titles and two FA Cup trophies could treat me like that,” he added.