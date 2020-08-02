1 hour ago

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent Jeremie Frimpong says he is focused on his career at Celtic and paying no attention to what rivals Rangers are doing. Ghanaian wonderkid was among the goalscorers as defending champions Celtic started the new Scottish Premiership season with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

The teenage right-back doubled Celtic's lead in the 31st minute, 11 minutes after Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring at Celtic Park.

The 19-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, was in action for the entire duration as Neil Lennon's started their league title defence on a commanding note.