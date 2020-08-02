Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent Jeremie Frimpong says he is focused on his career at Celtic and paying no attention to what rivals Rangers are doing.
The teenage right-back doubled Celtic's lead in the 31st minute, 11 minutes after Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring at Celtic Park.
The 19-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, was in action for the entire duration as Neil Lennon's started their league title defence on a commanding note.
Steven Gerrard’s side came through a tough Premiership opener against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday with a 1-0 win. Champions Celtic, after unfurling the ninth title-winning flag at Parkhead on Sunday, responded with a thumping 5-1 triumph over Hamilton. Full-back Frimpong, who scored the second goal with French striker Odsonne Edouard netting a hat-trick and Polish substitute Patryk Klimala getting his first competitive Celtic goal in the final moments, said after the game that he is unperturbed by what their Old Firm rivals are doing. The 19-year-old, signed from Manchester City in 2019, said: “I don’t really care about Rangers, if they lose or win. “I just focus on Celtic and what is the goal ahead. We go out to win. We don’t really care about other teams. We just care about ourselves.” It was a difficult day for Hamilton, who scored through a deflected Scott Martin strike to make it 2-1 at the interval. However, Celtic improved further in the second half, to the delight of boss Neil Lennon, and ended up easy winners. Accies boss Brian Rice said: “We had a few chances and had worked on things which we felt would help us create chances. “But, as I said to them, I’ve been here many, many times when at half-time you think you are doing all right. “But the first 20 minutes of the second half are crucial at Celtic Park. “Two goals in the first few minutes of the second half killed the game off.” Frimpong has played for the Dutch youth teams on the international scene and he is eyeing an opportunity to play for the Oranje at the senior level even though he is eligible to represent either the Black Stars or England.
