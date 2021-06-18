28 minutes ago

Legendary former Asante Kotoko player and General Manager, Samuel Opoku Nti says that he was of the opinion that both Kotoko and Hearts will shine in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The current campaign has been very exciting with the two big boys going head to head for the title with just five matches to end the campaign.

There has been a lot of teams topping the league table at differing times of the season with not less than five teams all topping the chart at some point in time.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Silver FM, Opoku Nti revealed that he was not in Ghana when the current season started but told some friends that Kotoko and Hearts will come good in the second round.

He applauded the competitive nature of the league considering the COVID-19 impediments and all others.

“Considering the post Covid-19 challenges and how things have panned out since the league commenced, I think it’s been very competitive.

“I wasn’t around when the league actually started but upon my return, I told a few friends that Hearts and Kotoko will peak in the second round and now it’s happening.

“This is happening because they both recruited more players and changed coaches. So they had to go through a transitional period since that is how football works.

“It was only a matter of time and that’s why it’s not surprising that both teams are now challenging for the league title”, he concluded.