The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, took his Greater Accra Regional Campaign to the Amasaman Constituency on Thursday, urging voters not to endorse the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December elections.

He said the NPP had “deceived” Ghanaians twice and urged the electorate not to fall for deception “a third time”.

Talking about rising inflation and fuel prices, the former president insisted that the economic “damage” done by the NPP would take many years to repair.

“Today when there is hardship in the land; they are telling us that our lives are better. When you are hungry, you can feel it; nobody can’t come and convince you that you are not hungry.

“…Elections are about choices, that is why we make a choice every four years…If you make a mistake in making that choice, the results will live with you for the next four years, and even beyond,” he stated.

Urging voters to show the ruling party the exit through the ballot box, Mr Mahama again refuted claims that the NPP were better managers of the economy.

“They deceived us once before and got away with it; they deceived us twice and got away with it, they will not deceive us a third time…Not at all. I know Ghanaians will show them red card on December 7.”

“NDC will come back, and anybody who doubts it should mark my words; NDC will win the elections on 7th December 2024,” the flagbearer said.

Mr Mahama also urged the Electoral Commission to address challenges with the provisional voter’s register, saying “there is a lot wrong with the register.”

Source: GNA