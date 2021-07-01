35 minutes ago

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu was destined for greatness when he burst unto the scene as a young player with Portuguese side FC Porto.

He was tipped to be the next big thing to emerge from the the talent manufacturing conveyor belt in Portugal but the pacy winger who promised so much proved that potential alone is not enough to reach the zenith of your career.

The player has admitted that his career has been disappointing as he failed to reach his full potential as a player.

Christian Atsu is now without a club after he was frozen out for the entirety of the 2020/2021 by Newcastle United after he was told he is surplus to requirements.

“I know I could have reached a higher level by now because I believe with all my heart even when I was leaving for Europe, I knew I will play football to the highest level," said the Ada Foah-born, as reported by Sportsworldghana.

“I know this is not my level, the level I am supposed to be but there are a lot of things behind it which I don’t want to make public."

Atsu recently revealed a possible move away from Europe, stating: "I have a lot of offers but I think I will leave Europe but I cannot say anything for now."

The Ghanaian started his European adventure with Portuguese giants FC Porto after joining their youth ranks from defunct Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy in Ghana.

He was sent on loan to Portuguese side Rio Ave for his first full senior season in European football after spending two years with the Porto U-19 side where he shinned.

It was his breakthrough season as he made 27 appearances 23 of which were starts for Rio Ave and scored six goals that season.

He was immediately handed a call up to the Black Stars back home in 2012 for a game against Lesotho scoring on his debut after coming on and endearing himself to the Ghanaian football fanatics.

Since then he has played many times for Ghana at the AFCON and at the World Cup with mixed performances.

After his loan spell from Rio Ave he was snapped up by Chelsea for 6million pounds as his contract was close to expiring and he was not ready to extend his deal.

At Chelsea he was immediately farmed out on loan to going to Vitesse Arnhem in Holland after which he was sent to Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle United before Chelsea sold him to Newcastle after helping them secure qualification to the Premier League in 2017.