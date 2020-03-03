35 minutes ago

Investigative Journalist with EIB Network based in the Upper East Region, Edward Adeti has revealed that the person behind assassination plots against him has been identified.

According to him, the suspect is a highly connected powerful person in society who wants to eliminate him for uncovering rots in the country.

This revelation follows a recent publication that uncovered an alleged assassination plot against the Journalist which the security services have recommended a relocation of his family from the Upper East Region.

“They mentioned the one who is said to have contracted them,they mentioned him. I know and the police are aware of the person and it wouldn’t come out in the public domain now.Names which are not supposed to come out to the public are known to the police and are been kept from the public domain,those names are there.The person as to whether he is in the region,I can’t tell and to how far the police are close to him or how the police are close to him or behind him, I cannot tell but this is what I’ve been told from Police Detectives from within”

“ I can tell you plainly and confidently that a call has been placed to that person, this person is a high profile figure so I will not expect him to respond quickly as an ordinary person will respond” He told Samuel Mbura on Daybreak Upper East in an interview.

Mr. Adeti added that the attempt to either kill him or abduct his family was in connection to his investigative works has carried out to uncover rot in the country.

He therefore lamented that the ploy by evil minded persons in the society to stifle justice was alarming but must not be allowed to takeover and eat deeper into the already deteriorated moral decadence.

Mr. Adeti however stated strongly that despite the challenges and threats on his life, it will not deter him from doing his job even if it will take him to relocate his family.

Source: a1radioonline.com