Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey joined Swedish side Malmo FF in the summer after spending time at Amiens in France.

The defensive midfielder has revealed that he misses his family as he has been unable to move his family with him to Sweden.

It has been a torrid time for the player in Sweden as the season in the Scandinavian country draws to a close with just a game remaining.

He struggled to settle in at Malmo as he was shown a red card in the Europa League game against Union Berlin and was made a scapegoat.

The midfield hard man says that he misses his family and is trying all he can to get them to join him in Sweden.

"I last saw my son in February, when he was born," he said as quoted by expressen.se.

The former Dreams FC midfielder joined Malmo on a four year deal after leaving Amiens and has made five appearances in all competitions for Malmo.