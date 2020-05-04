42 minutes ago

Fatau Dauda made the move to South Africa in 2013 when he joined Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates but it ultimately ended in tears for the former Ghana goalkeeper.

The Legon Cities goalkeeper has disclosed what actually happened at Orlando Pirates when he played second fiddle to the then South Africa no 1 goalie the late Senzo Meyiwa.

It was an absolute nightmare of a move for Fatau Dauda who for two seasons with the Buccaneers made only three first team appearances before moving to Chippa United.

In an interview with GTV Sports plus the former Ghana International says it was a difficult time for him at the Bucs but he learnt a lot from the late Senzo Meyiwa

“I went at the time where the Senzo Meyiwa was the captain,” he told told GTV Sports Plus.

“I learnt a lot from him (Senzo), in fact, he was one of the best in the South African league at that time and he had earned a call-up to the South Africa national team.”