2 hours ago

Former Ghana International Tony Yeboah says he stopped doing football because he did'nt want to ruin his hard earned reputation.

The former Ghana striker who has a chain of businesses including hotels and other companies tried to enter into the murky waters of football ownership but it did'nt take long before he got frustrated and sold off Yegoala FC.

Yegoala FC which was founded by Tony Yeboah climbed through the various divisions into the first division but the former Leeds United striker says corrupt referees who were cheating his side forced him to quit.

The 53 year old later sold the now defunct team to publisher and member of parliament for Manso-Nkwanta Constituency, Ashanti Region, Hon. Joseph Quarm.

Yeboah accused referees of vowing to punish him since he will not pay bribes to them and they succeeded hence his decision to leave football.

"I stopped involving myself in Ghana football because I was not ready to ruin my hard earned reputation"he told Asempa FM.

"We need to protect the game because most of these players,it's all they have"

"I live a peaceful life since I withdrew from doing football in Ghana and It was a good decision I took"

"If I didn't stop doing football in Ghana, I would have been forced to be corrupt because almost all the clubs were paying bribes to referees and so nobody was ready to listen to my cry"

"The reason why I stopped doing football in Ghana was because the officiating officials were maltreating my team because I was not ready to pay bribe" he added.