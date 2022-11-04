2 hours ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed says that he has no role model and looks up to himself for inspiration heading into the World Cup.

Ghana will be playing at its fourth FIFA World Cup after playing in 2006, 2010 and 2014 but the 22-year-old midfielder will be making his maiden appearance in about a fortnight's time in the gulf region.

He says that Ghana is not going there to be among the numbers despite being underdogs as they want to leave an indelible imprint in Qatar with their performance.

Like most young footballers who always idolize some big name players, the left footed creative hub says he is his biggest fan.

“I look up to myself for the World Cup. I am always my biggest fan. I can’t wait for it. Regardless of whoever we play and the result, I want fans to see the passion and the fighting spirit that I put in every game because I feel we can have bad days but our energy, determination and motivation should always be there,” he said on Countdown Qatar.

The midfielder has 18 caps for Ghana with five goals and is expected to play a huge role for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.