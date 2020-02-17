3 hours ago

Losing your parents at an early age is the most painful and sad experience any person can go through. This is the sad story of Peter Famiyeh Bozah widely known as Fameye.

He has opened up to the public a painful chapter in his life in an interview with Miriam on 3FM’s Midmorning Show ‘Urbanblend’ saying he lost his parents at a young age that is, he has no imagery memory of them and he has been under the care of his uncle.

” I lost both parents at a very young age. I never had the chance to meet them and I’m the only child of both of them. I have seen their pictures though which is the only way I can remember their faces.”

The ‘Nothing I get’ hitmaker when quizzed by the host on his unique style of singing that has pulled lots of fans to him, disclosed he is from a family of singers and thus music is a bloodline.

The AMG signee later in his submission revealed he has a son who he recently welcomed.