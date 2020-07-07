2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak fans may not take kindly at all to former defender and club legend, Dan Quaye who has confessed that all this time he is a life long supporter of fiercest rivals Asante Kotoko.

The full back who played for Hearts of Oak for two different stints for more than a decade played very well each time Hearts of Oak met Asante Kotoko.

According to Dan Quaye he tried all he could to play for his beloved Asante Kotoko before hanging up his boots but it never materialized and has no regrets.

He made this known in an interview with Citi Tv on the Tracker Show.

“It is true that I wanted to play for Kotoko.

“After the Confederations Cup I made steps to play for Kotoko but for some reason it did no happen.

“I ended up being picked for the World Cup when I returned.

“I don’t regret not being able to play for Kotoko because I played for one of the biggest teams and won lots of trophies,” he disclosed on The Tracker on Citi TV.

Dan Quaye was part of the golden years of Hearts of Oak where they swept all before them winning the CAF Champions league , CAF Super Cup, six league titles and CAF Confederations Cup among others.