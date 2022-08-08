53 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari says that he made the right choice deciding to play data Serbian side Red Stars Belgrade.

He says that he has been well received since joining the Serbian giants this summer from KAA Gent.

The Ghanaian has quickly settled at his new club playing very well and scoring for fun having scored five goals in five matches across all competitions.

"I was accepted as one could only wish. The atmosphere in the club is superb. Not to mention in the team. We started the new season very well, as one could only wish for. We are already playing great football, and as time goes on I believe we will get better and better. I'm absolutely sure that I made the right choice with the club, and I hope that they are satisfied with me at Zvezda. The fans have already had their say, I felt they appreciated me and that's what makes me especially proud." he told Serbian portal Sportal.

Crvena Zvezda beat Pyunik 5- 0 in the first game of the third round of Champions League qualification at home, and Osman Bukari was the absolute hero of the red and white team.

The Ghana player scored a hat-trick and registered an assist when he beat Kings Kangwa for the second goal of the Serbian champions.

The Ghanaian has now scored five goals in five games for Red Star Belgrade in all competitions since joining the club.