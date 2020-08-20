2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong says he is yearning for a return to the senior national team the Black Stars.

The left winger has not played for Ghana since being a part of the Ghana team for the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

He has since found himself out of the plans of various national team coaches during the last three years.

His national team hiatus coincided with his switch from Belgium giants Anderlecht to Chinese giants Tianjian TEDA.

In an interview with Kumasi FM, he admitted his desire to make a return to the Black Stars.

“It is evident Ghana has a pool of talent.”

“I miss the Black Stars but it’s my prayer to earn another call up.

I’m upping my game to earn me a spot in the Black Stars again.”

“I am sure the technical team will divert attention to the Chinese league to assess my performance and invite me.”

“I am forever ready for the Black Stars,”he added.