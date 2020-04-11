1 hour ago

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has said he misses the experience of gathering together with other believers to worship God.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a ban on all social gatherings in Ghana, including church services.

Currently, there is a lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema, as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s Ayeeko Ayeeko show on Friday, 10 April 2020 on the experience of celebrating Easter under lockdown, the musician said: “I would have loved to sort of like be out there, have fellowship with brethren like is the norm, but whether or not they’ve shut down the churches, it still doesn’t prevent me from serving God; it still doesn’t prevent me from spending time with God because he lives in me and I can actually worship him everywhere I find myself. So, it hasn’t reduced, it’s the experience of gathering together with other believers to worship God, I miss it, I miss it.”

The award-winning gospel singer also reminded Christians that: “God never promised us we will not go through trials and tribulations, rather the promise he made us is that no matter what we go through, He is with us. That’s the assurance we have that through all that is happening around us, God is with us. We’re going through tribulation; it doesn’t mean God has deserted us.”