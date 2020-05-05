2 hours ago

Ghana's all time leading scorer Asamaoh Gyan says that playing at the African Cup of Nations in 2008 denied him the opportunity to play for English Premier League side Manchester City.

The biennial African continental showpiece was hosted by Ghana and most locals were enthusiastic thinking that we will host and win but unfortunately it was not the case.

According to the former Sunderland striker, prior to the tournament he was injured by decided to sacrifice for the nation and play through the pain barrier a decision which prevented him from joining Manchester City as he was injured after the Championship.

Gyan says a deal was in place for him to have joined moneybags Man City then but that tournament scuppered the deal.

“I regret playing at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations because I was injured but I felt I needed to sacrificed but yet I was criticized,” the former Ghana captain said in an interview with GTV Sports+

“I really regret playing in the tournament, because even after that I had to go out for five months, I was supposed to sign for Manchester City but I missed. That has been one of my biggest regrets with the National team.” he said.

The Former Al Ain striker is Ghana's all time top scorer and the African with the most goals at the world cup.