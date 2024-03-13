5 hours ago

Media personality Nana Ama McBrown has narrated how she was poisoned through food at some point in her life while enjoying a meal with an individual.

She noted that 40 minutes after consuming the food, she began to experience severe stomach ache, which compelled her to be taken to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical treatment.

"I went to eat at a particular place, and I nearly died. It looked like the food was poisoned. I wouldn't say someone intended to poison or harm me. I was eating with another person, and she left at a point, claiming she was satisfied.

"After 40 minutes, I started experiencing severe stomach ache. I was taken to Komfo Anokye Hospital, and I spent two weeks there for medical treatment," she said in a video shared by GHPage TV and sighted by GhanaWeb.

McBrown further disclosed that she could not eat food for four consecutive days after her medical diagnosis showed she was poisoned.

"I could not eat for four days because I was diagnosed with poison. I had to do that to clear the substances from my system," she added.

Her statement follows rumours suggesting that the late Deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah was poisoned.

However, Lilian Kumah, the widow, has refuted the speculation, asserting that her late husband did not die from poisoning.

According to her, Kumah had been sick for months.

