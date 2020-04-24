1 hour ago

Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu says he nearly rejected coach Kwasi Appiah's first phone call handing him a maiden call up to the senior national team,

According to the Al Fahya player he normally does not pick strange calls and nearly ignored coach Kwasi Appiah's phone call the first time.

As If by design something pricked him to throw away his usual stuff of ignoring unknown numbers.

At the time the left footed winger was plying his trade with Serbian side Cuckaricki.

"On thing about me, I don't pick unknown calls. One day a number started calling. It was a Ghana number. Then something touched me to pick it. I finally did and the person was coach Kwasi Appiah inviting me to the national team. But I nearly rejected the call," he said.

The player was part of the Ghana squad that played at the African Cup of Nations in 2019 in Egypt.

Owusu has since made eight appearances for Ghana and now plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Fayha.