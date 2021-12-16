1 hour ago

Singer, Mzbel, 41 years, has called on young men aged 25 to audition for the position as her 'side cock', a relationship where there will be no strings attached.

Born, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, this hitmaker is known to be one of the most controversial singers in the entertainment circle.

According to Mzbel, she misses the days where she went to bed with wet eyes as a result of being played and left broken-hearted by young men.

The '16 Years' crooner has put out a telephone number for all interested males who fit into her specification to shoot their shot at her.

Mzbel is in search of a man to warm her sheets, a 'side cock'. Nothing serious!

"I need a 25years old side cock to date...I miss broken heart. Call 024 470 1007 for one on one audition," read a post sighted by GhanaWeb on her official Instagram page.

Source: Ghanaweb