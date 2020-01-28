1 hour ago

Sensational singer, Kwabena Kwabena, has revealed he needed to take a breather from music to make changes to his craft, hence his absence from the industry for last year.

According to him, the break allowed him take a back seat while finding out ways to create a better connection with his fans.

“After five albums, I needed to start all over again, see what’s happening (and) see how I can vibe with fans again,” he said in an interview with JoyNews.

Kwabena Kwabena stated that he is ready to bounce back after his vacation adding that his sixth studio album would be released this year.

The ‘Voice Notes’ singer said, “the name of the album is ‘Fa Me Saa’ (which translates as ‘Take Me As I Am’) and it will be released, hopefully, in April.”

Ahead of his album release, Kwabena Kwabena would be headlining the Joy FM Valentines Day event dubbed ‘The Love Experience’.

The ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker, alongside singer Becca, would be performing - with a live band - back-to-back hits for patrons.

Ghana’s superstation, Joy FM, is inviting patrons to come, wine and dine with their significant others on February 14, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Patrons would not only get to enjoy back-to-back hit songs but would be given the chance to serenade loved ones in a special session.

In addition, ‘The Love Experience’ will have the special love hunt and the ‘knowing me, knowing you’ segments as part of the highlights.

The biggest highlight is having patrons spend the night at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel and wake up to a beautiful breakfast while enjoying a sunrise on the beach.

Rate is a cool GH₵2,000 for the full package including bed and breakfast and GH₵700 for the concert night with food and drinks.

myjoyonline