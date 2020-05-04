2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has vehemently denied claims that he abandoned all projects he inherited from the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufour’s administration.

According to the flagbearer of the NDC, his government did not abandon any project that was started under the past NPP government way back in 2008.

The former president was speaking at his second digital interactions with Ghanaians on social media to address issues relating to the COVID-19 fight.

Mr Mahama noted that, the NDC government completed numerous projects they inherited from the past government and is surprised if someone claims he did.

He stressed that the only projects they could not complete was due to financial challenges but outlined the number of projects they completed.

Mr Mahama also described the government program of feeding vulnerable Ghanaians during the lockdown period as a failure as he says that might be the reason why the president even lifted the lockdown.