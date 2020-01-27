2 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician Gifty Adoye has for the first time responded to allegations that she cheated on her ex-husband, Prophet Osei, with a man in the United States, a reason to the collapse of her marriage.

It would be recalled that a certain self-acclaimed Social media woman of God, Osofo Maame Pepertual Donkor stated in a video that went viral on social media, that gospel musician Gifty Adoye cheated on her former husband which caused their divorce.

In the video, the self-styled speaker of God revealed that Gifty slept with a certain man when she travelled to the United State of America some time ago.

“For respect, I have for your husband, I won’t reveal more secrets today. You are lucky to be married to an older man if not (sic). Ask yourself, why were you going to and fro America? Something happened in America and that got your ex-husband angry which eventually collapsed your marriage. You were even lucky he didn’t butcher you like a banana,” Osofo Maame Pep Donkor said.

But reacting to the allegation, Empress Gifty on Kofi TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, said she never cheated on her ex-husband; adding that anybody who knows her, will confirm that she lives at one specific address when she travels to the states. She further explained that the person who lives in that apartment is her ‘son’.

She added that there was no truth in the allegation, and dared the woman who made the allegation to speak with facts and come out with evidence instead of using her name to trend on social media.

“There is no truth in what she said, not a single iota of truth. She has no evidence. I have never lived with any pastor and his wife ever in the US. Whenever I travel there I live at just one address, my son, and he is not married,” she said.

She continued, “I don’t know maybe they want to shoot on Facebook, because you know when you write my name in your posts it brings you a lot of traffic, so I think people just use me to gain traffic to their posts.”

Ghanaweb