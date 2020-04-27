23 minutes ago

Former Ghana Black Stars coach, Goran "Plavi" Stevanovic says it was an honour to be given the opportunity to coach the senior men's national team of Ghana.

The Serbian trainer was appointed coach of the Black Stars on the 1st February 2011 after signing a two year contract with Ghana.

After barely 14 months into his two year he was fired as he failed to guide the Black Stars to win the Afcon 2012 after being eliminated by Zambia at the quarter final stage.

"Am very happy to have coached the black stars of Ghana,it was a big challenge in my coaching career and I must say it was a pleasure leading such a great country as a coach to the highest level[Afcon 2012]" he told Kumasi based Ashh Fm in an interview.

"In terms of politics in the national team,during my stay with the Black stars I never encountered that in all my doings and I believed I had professionals both management and the playing body." he said.

He is currently the manager of China League Two club Qingdao Jonoon.