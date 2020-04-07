24 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak winger Bernard Don Bortey seem to be in a self adulation mood recently since that debate about who was a better footballer between himself and Charles Taylor erupted.

According to the former Hearts of Oak star, there was no tough defender he ever met during his playing days.

The serial killer as he was known during his hey days says playing for more than a decade in the Ghana Premier League for the likes of Gapoha, Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars, there was no tough defender he ever met.

Don Bortey enjoyed his best ever spell as a footballer during his nine year spell with Hearts of Oak where he won four league titles the Super Cup and the Caf Confederations Cup.

During his time he met some rock solid defenders like Joseph Hendricks, Issah Ahmed and the likes but still says he never met any tough defender.

"There were so many good defenders during our time but no one gave me a tough time, I gave them a though time,' Don Bortey told Sikka Sports.

A talented player but was always engulfed in one controversy or the other with many believing he was a local champion as his talents were only evident during Kotoko vs Hearts games and did'nt have any meaningful career outside Ghana.

The stylist winger played for Al Wasl FC of the United Arab Emirates, Bnei Sakhnin of Israel, Vietnamese side CLB Song Lam and The Panthers of Equatorial Guinea in a series of brief, unsuccessful stints abroad.