29 minutes ago

Ghanaian Legend, Abedi Ayew Pele has revealed that there was not rift amongst the Black Stars playing body prior to the 1992 African Cup of Nations in Senegal, contrary to widespread speculations.

Ghana were the overwhelming favourite to clinch fifth AFCON trophy in the West African nation only to be dramatically beaten on penalties by neighbors Ivory Coast.

There were widespread rumors of a captaincy row, which till date is believed by many to the factor which jeopardized Ghana’s chances of winning the trophy.

It has been a common knowledge over the years that the decision to take the armband from Kwesi Appiah and hand it to Abedi was what led to a controversy in the camp of the Black Stars which eventually culminated in the team's failure to lift the coveted trophy.

But Speaking in an interview on GTV Sports+, Abedi Pele who was the center of the purported controversy, disclosed that the team spirit was high and there were no problems as long as he was concerned.

‘‘Not at all, for me, the team spirit was very good. Maybe for others, no but for me it was good. They announced the captaincy when we were in Portugal and everything was okay. I never had a problem with Kwesi Appiah or Tony Yeboah. Tony was really exceptional,’’ the former Olympique Marseille man said.

The 55-year-old revealed that Tony Yeboah is like a brother to him and has no problems with him.

‘‘You see, people were talking but Tony has never pointed a finger to say Abedi has said something against me or said anything in the newspaper. Tony was like a brother to me.’’ he added.