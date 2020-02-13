2 hours ago

Elikem Kumordzie commonly known as Elikem The Tailor has denied claims that he said acting is not a full time job.

The former Big Brother Africa Housemate indicated that his earlier statement was misconstrued.

Elikem shortly after veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo went on a rant on the lack of payment by Ghanaian movie producers took to Instagram to share his opinion on the issue which many insinuated was directed to the ace actor.

He wrote: “I agree one hundred per cent that producers don’t pay … being in that position made me realize this other talent mine” He added that “This goes to all other actors, you can’t wanna do entertainment and not have a day job“.

The statement however did not go down well with most actors who slammed him for the comment.

Clarifying his statement in a conversation with MzGee on 3FM’s Showbuzz, the part time actor noted that the commentary around his statement was picked put of context.

” I didn’t say its a good thing producers don’t pay so find a side job. That’s not what I said but for some reason that’s what people heard and they wanted to make the whole thing about Kofi Adjorlolo when it wasn’t.” Elikem explained

Adding that: ” I confirmed that producers don’t pay actors but there’s one thing about the producers not paying and there’s another thing about us getting the producers to pay us. All I was saying was that instead of waiting for a producer to pay you big money, find something to do.”

According to him, actors are partly to blame for the lack of payment because they do not demand to sign contracts that will bind producers to pay them after shooting movies.

MzGeegh