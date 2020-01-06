14 minutes ago

The Christmas season here in Ghana was marked by a lot of events and parties, One event that saw a reunion of ex-lovers was the Sowutuom concert where Medikal and Ex-lover Sister Debbie performed on stage together.

This resulted in a frenzy on social media, as many people described their performance on stage as mature despite the sour ending to their love story.

Sammy Kay caught up with Fella Makafui in an interview on the Go online Show, and when she was asked about her current relationship with rival Sister Debbie, Fella Makafui said in the affirmative, “I don’t want to talk about it”.

When queried again as to whether she was aware of the “Kakalika love” hitmaker was to perform on the night with Medikal, Fella said she didn’t know about it and added that she was in her car when his boyfriend was on stage performing with his ex-lover.

The young entrepreneur later disclosed during the interview that she didn’t snatch Medikal from Sister Debbie as was speculated on the various social media and traditional media platforms.

Watch video below: