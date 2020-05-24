1 hour ago

What is the weirdest thing you might have done in your line of work which you cringe anytime you reflect on it?

Perhaps you may have lots of these moments in your closet but veteran trainer J.E Sarpong has revealed one of such moments.

Veteran coach J.E Sarpong has disclosed that he once bought marijuana for his player to smoke before a Ghana Premier League game whiles he was coach of Accra Great Olympics.

He says prior to the derby game against fierce rivals Accra Hearts of Oak the said player approached him and told him he wanted permission to go and smoke.

The coach then offered to go and buy the weed for him to smoke and he emerged man of the match in a game Olympics won 2-1.

The coach however failed to disclose the identity of the player in question.

"A player personally came to me asking for my permission to smoke weed (marijuana) before a game. I bought it for him, knowing what he can offer. He was voted the MOTM in the game. We (Great Olympics) beat Hearts of Oak 2-1" he told Sikka FM.

Coach J.E Sarpong has vast experience on the local scene having coached Okwahu United, Great Olympics, Ebusua Dwarfs, Aduana Stars, Kotoko, Hearts of Oak among others.