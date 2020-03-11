2 hours ago

Accepting and being comfortable in one’s skin is something that a lot of black people all over the world face. In our part of the world, women and some men have resorted to skin bleaching in order to ‘fit in” and ‘feel beautiful.”

One of such persons who did not feel comfortable in her skin is singer, Mzbel.

According to the “16 years” hitmaker, there was a point in her life she felt dirty and ugly because her skin was dark. She resorted to skin bleaching creams to feel confident in her skin.

However, she suffered dangerous side effects from all the bleaching products she used. According to her, she seek help and now feels comfortable in her skin.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the mother and entrepreneur, shared her story. She wrote;

“I used to think I was ugly. I thought being black is dirty, so I took to skin bleaching and suffered horrible side effects years later. But that is the result of self-hate. I shared my story and got help, now I’ve learned to say: ‘You know what? I am a beautiful black woman,” she captioned a photo of her.

See screenshot below: