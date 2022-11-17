1 hour ago

Former Black Stars defender Dan Quaye has disclosed that his appearance fees at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany were slashed because he was a local player.

The then Hearts of Oak right-back was among three local players who made Ghana's final 23-man squad for its maiden World Cup appearance in Germany.

All players representing Ghana were paid $50,000 as appearance fees for earning a spot in the final 23-man squad but Quaye says that he and other local players were only paid $40,000 which was $10,000 less than their foreign-based counterparts.

He says officials of the Ghana Football Association nor the Ministry of Sports did not offer any explanation for the cuts on the appearance fees of local-based players.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, he disclosed that he fears Danlad Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh may have their bonuses slashed like it happened to them some years ago.

“The only thing they did to disturb us is that we the local players our appearance fees were slashed but the foreign-based players had their monies intact.

“I got $40,000 out of the $50,000 but the foreign-based players received the full amount of $50,000.

They didn’t give us any reason why the reduced the money. They are supposed to treat all of us equal. They are professionals and have more money. Same thing happened in 2014. I urge all other local players to be bold and come out.

“Afriyie Barnie and Ibrahim Danlad will also suffer the same thing. No matter what”, he added.

Dan Quaye was joined in the Ghana squad by Habib Mohammed then of King Faisal and Kotoko's Shilla Illiasu as the local players