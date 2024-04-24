1 hour ago

Singer Tiwa Savage has disclosed how she paid an IT expert to pull down her leaked adult tape from the internet and other devices.

One can recall that the popular Afrobeats artiste stated in October 2021 that she was being blackmailed with her adult tape.

Earlier in an interview with New York-based PowerFM, Tiwa Savage revealed that she recorded the sex tape with her boyfriend at that time.

Shortly after the disclosure, her sex tape 'broke the internet' and she lost several ambassadorial deals and so on.

However, three years after the incident, the ‘Garri & Water’ crooner has addressed the issue, stating that her greatest concern was that her son, Jamil, would watch the video.

Due to that, Tiwa Savage said she has paid an IT specialist to pull down the video from the internet and mobile devices.