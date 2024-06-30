7 hours ago

Former Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu has emphasized his commitment to improving his family's living conditions over chasing football accolades following his transfer to the Rwandan Premier League.

The 24-year-old center-back signed a two-year contract with Mukura Victory Sport during the ongoing transfer window and is poised to play a pivotal role for the club in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Jalilu explained that his decision to move was driven by the benefits it offers him and his family, despite the Rwandan league's lower profile compared to the Ghana Premier League.

"I was not tired of playing in the Ghana Premier League, but after years of doing so, I felt it was time to move out," Jalilu shared in an interview with Akoma FM.

"Just like everyone prays for the best in life, I needed to change because it was beneficial to me. I am playing football to transform the family, especially given the number of people that rely on you.

So, when you get an offer and compare it to what you used to take, you just think about it and move."

Jalilu made it clear that his focus is not on winning prestigious football awards. "Honestly, I'm not playing football to win the Ballon d'Or or the World Best, no! I'm more interested in changing homes because my current one isn't very good," he stated.

"The Ghana Premier League is fantastic, but after four years, I felt it was time to alter the environment."

Jalilu's transfer to Mukura Victory Sport marks the third Ghanaian move to the Eastern African nation in the past week, following Richmond Lamptey of Asante Kotoko and Dauda Saaka of Bofoakwa Tano.