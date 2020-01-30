1 hour ago

Gospel musician, Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle, popularly known as e Joe Mettle has revealed what he does whenever he gets strong sexual urges.

The "Bo noni" hit maker says it is important to pray and read the word of God whenever people feel a strong sexual urge because that is how he has been able to control himself all these years.

According to the celebrated gospel musician, the only way to remain pure is through constant prayers and reading the Bible.

Speaking during an interview with Johnnie Hughes on TV3’s new day, Joe Mettle explained the significance in keeping one’s body holy. “Most of the time, it depends on what we feed ourselves with. There are so many things that expose you, different kinds of thoughts and all that” he noted.

He further said “If you think thoughts like that then sometimes you don’t have to think about it”

Joe Mettle maintains that the youth most especially must focus on more important things that take their mind off sexual urges.