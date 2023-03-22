1 hour ago

The father of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is very optimistic that his son's club can win the English Premier League trophy this season.

Arsenal have opened an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City having played a game more than Guardiola's side.

Jacob Partey, father of the Arsenal midfielder believes that with his son's performance for the Gunners, they will win the Premier League title this campaign.

He said, "Whatever you ask from God, you will definitely get it. So, I pray Arsenal wins the EPL this season because that is where my son plays. We leave everything to God because he has the final say, but I believe God will grant us the trophy."

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a shinning light for the gunners this season and will be hoping to crown an impressive campaign with the league title.

Partey has been involved in 23 matches in the Premier League for Arsenal scoring three goals and will be greatly needed in the final ten matches.