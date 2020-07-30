56 minutes ago

Former Liberty Professionals winger Latif Blessing says he dreams of a move to mainstream Europe since the attention given to the Major League Soccer (MLS) is on the low side.

He says friends and family have urged him to make the move to Europe and ditch the MLS most especially with the odd time it is aired across the world due to the time zone.

In an interview with Bryt FM the winger said he is praying to make a move to Europe in the near future.

“My dream is to move to Europe because my friends, family, and others want me to move,"

"American football is good but is like nobody is watching because of the time we play our games,” he added

“I’m praying I can move to Europe so that my friends can make a case for themselves. I’m working myself out of the MLS”

“As a player, you need to be ready for any club that wants you but my dream team is to play for Arsenal or Liverpool,” he concluded.

The Ghanaian winger has been in good form for his club Los Angeles FC in the MLS is back tournament having scored a goals with two assist in four games.

He is currently tied to the MLS side until 2022.