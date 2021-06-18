58 minutes ago

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker says that he always prays for Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu to be able to achieve something great for his club.

The veteran trainer commended the young Hearts coach for his tremendous work done since taking over the job in the second round.

Boadu took over a Hearts of Oak side who were limping but has managed to make them title contenders as they currently top the Ghana Premier League table with five games to end the season.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM, Annor Walker was full of praise for the young gaffer who he thinks has enormous potential.

"Boadu is a young coach, not a bad one at all,” he told Kumasi FM.

“He only took the job at the second round knowing how difficult it is but see where they are today.

“I pray that God be with him so he can do well than this come next season.

“He always tells me, I want to be like you, he always praises me and respect me so much, so I pray daily for him that at least he can aid Hearts of Oak to achieve something great in the future,” he added.