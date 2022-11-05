3 hours ago

Prophet Azuka, founder of the Shinning Grace Chapel International, has conferred on himself one of Ghana's powerful spiritual seers capable of predicting the future including death.

Azuka nicknamed Ogya Nyame, forewarned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) about a possible death hovering in their party. Months after his prophetic declaration, a prominent member of the NPP, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, a former CEO of the Forestry Commission passed away.

Sir John, a renowned politician and former General Secretary was reported dead on July 1, 2020 after a short illness.

Prophet Azuka, in an interview with Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, urged key personalities to take death prophecies seriously instead of rubbishing them or disrespecting preachers who have now been tagged as prophets of doom.

"In 2018, I announced that the NDC was going to emerge victorious in the parliamentary elections as the NPP's Akufo-Addo grabs the presidential seat. I even added that 6 to 8 months into office, a key member of the NPP was going to die. This was fulfilled with Sir John's demise. In my case, I vividly explain my prophecies. I am a 'prophet for teacher'," he told GhanaWeb.

Also, Prophet Azuka has predicted a win for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2024 presidential elections.

"I have cautioned the NDC, they have up to March 6, 2023, to work hard and avert the NPP from emerging victories in the upcoming presidential elections. When I see things changed in the spiritual realm I will announce it," he declared.

Watch the video below: