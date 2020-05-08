1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko central defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has bared it all about how his mother felt when he signed for his dream club Kotoko.

The porcupine warriors signed the player from lower tier side Phar Rangers in 2018 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the team.

"My mum cried over the phone when I called to tell her that I have signed for Kotoko,'' he told Kotoko Express App

''She was a hawker in Accra in my boyhood days. Once I was hawking with her and we came across a newsstand. We saw the Kotoko Express with Prince Anokye's picture boldly displayed on the front page. My family stayed close with Prince Anokye's family in Bohyen and we were family friends. My mum was happy seeing the picture and the level that Prince Anokye had gotten to."

''I saw the happiness in her eyes and I promised her I will also play for Kotoko and get my picture displayed in the paper."

Badu played with his team mates in a friendly against Simba FC and revealed how his photograph in a Tanzanian newspaper brought joy to his mother.

"I went to the dining hall the day after the game and saw my picture boldly displayed in the national newspaper of Tanzania. I brought the paper to my mum when we returned. And she cried again," he added.