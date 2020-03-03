1 hour ago

The Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah claims he prophesized about the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid 19) disease and its devastating effect.

According to the Prophet, he, however, couldn’t mention the name of the disease during his prophecy because it is not familiar to him.

“I stood in my church and stated that a deadly disease will kill a lot of people in 2020 if we do not pray fervently. But I didn’t mention the name ‘coronavirus’ because I had never heard the name. What I know is Malaria, Hepatitis B and BP. Even if God had mentioned the name of the disease to me as ‘coronavirus I wouldn’t have been able to pronounce it. Even now I find it very difficult to mention the name rightly,” Rev. Owusu Bempah told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5FM Tuesday.

He was responding to criticism that he’s prophesied about a fire outbreak at the Electoral Commission Headquarters but failed to foresee the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease.

The Coronavirus (Covid 19) disease which first broke out in China-Wuhan is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that has never been encountered before. Like other coronaviruses, it has come from animals.

More than 90,000 cases have been confirmed globally, according to the WHO.

As of March 3, 2020, the outbreak has affected more than 89,000 people globally, with a total death toll in excess of 3,000. In mainland China, of the 80,151 confirmed cases, over 44,000 people have recovered, and 2,943 (or 3.6%) have died. Over 125 deaths have occurred outside of China.

The coronavirus has spread to more than 60 other countries. The worst affected include South Korea with nearly 5,000 cases, and Iran, with over 1,500 cases.

Source: Kasapafm