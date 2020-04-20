37 minutes ago

Former Goalkeeper Sani Mohammed has divulged reasons why he left football to join the Ghana Police Service some seven years ago.

The former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko goalkeeper took the unfamiliar decision of switching from the green turf to the Police barracks.

According to the shot stopper he was prompted to change his career due to the poor welfare of players who play football in the local league coupled with the lack of pension when one retires as a footballer.

Funny enough most Ghanaians think that footballer are wealthy than Police Officer but that is only true If the footballer plays overseas and not in the Ghana Premier League where most of them retire as paupers.

He says there are better working conditions in the Ghana Police Service as compared to playing for a Ghana Premier club where clubs do not care about the players welfare.

“The players welfare has not been a priority for the clubs in Ghana,” Sani Mohammed told Best FM.

“The players are not insured hence some players suffer after their retirement from football.

“Working in the government sector is a different thing all together.

“You will be paid at the end of the month coupled with the insurance package you will enjoy upon your retirement.”

Goalkeeper Sani Mohammed played for Accra Hearts of Oak for three years helping them win the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Confederations Cup before quitting to joining arch rival Asante Kotoko.

He joined the Ghana Police Service in 2013 after going through routine training exercise.