Kumawood actor Joseph Osei, widely known as Wayoosi, has disclosed why he left the New Patriotic Party (NPP), attributing his departure to the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also referred to as NAPO.

Wayoosi shared that during NAPO's campaign for the Member of Parliament (MP) seat for Manhyia South constituency, he offered significant support to the minister but felt unacknowledged.

He recounted being proactive in calling delegates to secure votes for NAPO, contributing to the minister's successful election.

However, Wayoosi expressed disappointment in an interview with Zionfelix, noting that NAPO's interactions with him diminished after providing steadfast support.

The actor described feeling disregarded by NAPO's actions, leading to his disinterest in the NPP.

"I got to know NPP through NAPO, and he needed my assistance for his MP campaign. He handed me a list of delegates who might oppose him, and I reached out to each one to persuade them to vote for us. Since he was elected MP, our conversations haven't lasted more than 30 seconds.

"Nearly every time I called, he was occupied with a meeting. It dawned on me that he no longer needed my help after achieving his goal. This realization caused me to lose interest in the party," Wayoosi stated in Twi.

Wayoosi has been actively supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

His comments followed speculations that NAPO might be chosen by Dr. Bawumia as the NPP's running mate for the pending 2024 elections.

