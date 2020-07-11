2 hours ago

Former Kotoko and Black Stars defender, Shilla Illiasu is at pains when he is talking about how close he come to sign for Arsenal after the 2006 World Cup but the deal fell through.

The aggressive center back during his playing days has now hanged his boots but says missing out on that move is his biggest career regret.

Shilla Illiasu was part of the Black Stars team that played for the first time at the World Cup in 2006 and shone at the tournament when he was preferred over the experienced Samuel Osei Kuffour after the first game against Italy where the former was at fault for Italy's second goal.

In an interview with TV3, the former King Faisal player discloses how he came close to joining Arsenal after a two week trial.

He adds that in Ghana's second game at the 206 World Cup where he played, then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was in the stands watching him play.

“When the opportunity to play for Arsenal came, I was in doubt. I didn’t think my dream was coming to pass. I love Arsenal.”

“After our game against Czech, I was at the hotel when my agent came to me and said ‘Shilla, gradually we are getting close; Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger was at the stadium and so, after the tournament you are going to Arsenal for trials’.

“I went to Arsenal for two weeks. I nearly signed a deal. I remember Ghana’s game against Togo in London, I came to the match and saw a journalist and he said ‘Shilla, congratulations you have been given the number 27 jersey to represent Arsenal’. Kolo Touré was there and he also said ‘sign what are you waiting for’ and I told him I was waiting for my agent. If you ask me what really went wrong, I can’t tell. I really regret not signing for Arsenal,” he added.

He was among the local players who were selected for Ghana's maiden World Cup in 2006 with the likes of Dan Quaye, Sammy Adjei.

Shilla Illiasu played locally for King Faisal, Asante Kotoko before embarking on moves in Russian playing for FC Saturn Ramenskoye and Impuls Dilijan in Armenia.