2 hours ago

Ghanaian-born winger Maxwell Boadu Acosty says he habours regrets about choosing to represent Italy instead of Ghana.

The 31-year-old winger was born and raised in Sunyani but moved to Italy as a youngster and played for various teams there including Fiorentina, Crotone, Carpi, Reggiana among several others.

He now plies his trade for second-tier Korean side FC Anyang where he is an integral figure after years in the basement of the Italian leagues.

The winger never represented Italy at any level and neither did he play for Ghana but believes players who have switched nationality like Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer, Antoine Semenyo will be well taken care of by the Ghana FA.

Acosti, who has two nationalities and understands this situation better than anyone else, said, "I am well aware of the concern that the team's organizational ability may collapse, but the joining of dual nationals is definitely more beneficial than a disadvantage. They have sufficient skills. ' he raised his voice.

He continued, "It is also wrong to speculate that the new players will not have any loyalty to Ghana. The Ghana Football Association takes care of and treats them a lot. It will give them enough motivation." "I regret choosing the Italian national team instead of Ghana," he explained.

On the other hand, Acosti and Anyang ended the season a bit disappointingly. After finishing 3rd in K League 2, they attempted promotion through the promotion play-off with Suwon Samsung in K League 1, but they failed to achieve their goal as they conceded just before the end of the second game.

Acosti, who played an active role, such as winning the K League 2 Assist Championship (11) and scoring an equalizer in the second PO match, said, "I felt that Anyang was a strong enough team during the promotion PO".