22 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Eben Armah Dida has expressed his regret at playing for Accra Hearts of Oak due to the total neglect the club shows to its former players.

According Eben Armah, former Kotoko players are treated well by the club than his own Hearts of Oak where old players are left to their fate.

He says Kotoko help their former players through coaching courses and other programmes in order to serve the club in future capacities unlike Hearts.

Speaking with Kessben FM, an obviously bitter Eben Armah Dida says he regrets playing for Hearts of Oak.

"At Kotoko, former players are always well treated because the club goes further in helping some of them acquire coaching and other related certificates. Which allows a good number of the former players return to the club and perform several rules. As I talk, if I were a Kotoko fan, by now I would have been helped."

"But when you come to Hearts, no-one will notice your presence, left alone assist you. So I think Kotoko invests a lot into their former players better than my own Hearts of Oak. Sincerely, I am not expected to compare the aforementioned two clubs due to their rivalry but I have no option because they are the only two biggest clubs in our country," Eben Armah Dida added.

He was part of the glorious Hearts of Oak squad that won the CAF Champions League title in 2000 the Super Cup and a host of league titles.