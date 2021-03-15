53 minutes ago

Former Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho popularly known as “The Bull” has indicated that he is a happy man because the Speaker of Parliament has put Sammy Gyamfi where he truly belongs, describing the younger chap as a bed wetter.

Sammy Gyamfi who is the National Communications Officer of the NDC came out hard at the Speaker and the two other leaders of the party in Parliament-the Minority leader and the Minority Chief Whip after the approval of Hawa Koomson as the Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, as well as some other Ministers of the President during the vetting process.

Sammy Gyamfi suggested that the three supervised the approval of the Ministers for their selfish interest.

But Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin in an interview with Accra-based Class FM responded to claims saying, although he was put there by the NDC, he is a Speaker of Parliament of Ghana and will not be at the beck and call of the NDC because he is there to serve Ghana and not his political party.

Koku Anyidoho who has in recent times been a strong critic of his party expressed excitement that the Speaker put Sammy Gyamfi in his place for the gross disrespect.

To him, Sammy Gyamfi has arrogated powers to himself because Chairman Ofosu Ampofo is a coward who cannot rise and take his rightful position as the leader of the NDC after the party lost the 2020 election.

Mr Anyidoho wrote on his social media platform that; “I respect Rt Honourable Speaker Bagbin; for calling the bluff of that bed-wetting infant who has decieved himself into believing that he is the most important person in the NDC because, National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is scared of being the LEADER of the Party”.