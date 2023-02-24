1 hour ago

Yahaya Mohammed has revealed that Hearts of Oak will struggle to even make the top four in the ongoing Ghana Premier League if they do not improve on their performance.

The phobians were walloped 2-0 by Aduana Stars last Sunday in the match-week 18 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium to put a huge dent on their frailing title ambitions.

Hearts is now fourth on the league table with 28 points after 18 matches with seven points adrift of table toppers AAduana Stars.

According to the veteran striker, the phobians must improve on their performance in the Aduana match if they habour any hopes of even finishing in the top four.

"If Hearts of Oak is going to put on this performance in each and every game then they should count themselves out. Even top four they cannot... per what I saw yesterday, is not good as a big club. We should be sincere and truthful to the club," Yayaha Mohammed said in an interview with GhanaSportsPage

"I respect Hearts of Oak a lot but, this performance, to be honest it wasn't good.

"If they don't change their attitude and play their Hearts out to lift the Hearts of Oak family to the highest level and continue with this performance I saw yesterday, then I don't think they can achieve something," he added