Head Coach of Accra Hearts of oak Kosta Papic says he made a return to the club because he wants to win the coveted CAF Champions League with the club.

The Serbian is the last coach to have won any meaningful trophy with the club when he guided them to win the Ghana Premier League title in 2009.

After more than a decade out working elsewhere, the Serbian has made a return to his old club with a renewed vision of winning the CAF Champions League

He also added that he was not sacked ,but rather resigned from Accra Hearts of Oak job in the 2008-2009 season.

"I was not sacked from Hearts of Oak but I resigned" he told Fox Fm.

"What motivated me to return to Hearts of Oak is that I want to win Caf Champions League for the club".

"Hearts of Oak's current performance is not close to what I'm expecting, but still trying to change the players mentality".

The Serbian says his side is keen to win the ongoing Ghana Premier League title this season.

"We are going to fight for the league trophy" he added.