1 hour ago

Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie has dropped yet another prophecy about Ghana and its leadership.

Appearing as a guest on StarrChat on Starrfm hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah, and answering a question about who is likely to replace President Akufo-Addo as the leader of NPP after he is done serving his tenure, he said in the realm of the spirit, he saw something dramatic happening which will lead to Vice President Bawumia taking over as President.

However, the controversial man of God said "but that will not travel beyond 2024."

When Nana Aba Anamoah asked him to further clarify that, he said he will leave it that way.

Nigel Gaisie said quite a number of things in the show with political leadership including Bryan Acheampong becoming NPP's flagbearer.

Nigel Gaisie said he will advise Bryan to contest for the Npp flagbearer race.

According to him, he will not win for the first time but in his second attempt, he will win.